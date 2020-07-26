x
Multiple victims reported in Downtown Austin shooting, public asked to avoid the area

At least one person is in a critical condition after the incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — The public has been asked to avoid the area of Downtown Austin near East Sixth Street and Congress Avenue after a shooting on Saturday night.

There are initial reports of multiple victims after the incident around 9:52 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said CPR was in progress on at least one patient. One adult has been taken to a local trauma center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Responders are searching for additional victims, ATCEMS said.

The Austin Police Department said it was on the scene near Congress Avenue and Fourth Street. The Austin Fire Department is also responding to the scene.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

