One last pep rally for South Oak Cliff football team, as Golden Bears aim to tackle its way into history this weekend

The team is preparing to face off against Liberty Hill High School in the UIL 2021 5A-Division 2 State Football Championship in Arlington.

DALLAS — A large crowd of students, friends, family members and supporters gathered to congratulate and cheer on the South Oak Cliff High School football team on Friday afternoon.

Community members held a rally for the SOC Golden Bears. The team is preparing to face off against Liberty Hill High School in the UIL 2021 5A-Division 2 State Football Championship in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 18.

“I’m just so excited, I don’t know what to do,” said Stevonne Owens. Her children are SOC graduates, and two of her grandsons are on the football team.

Proud parents, neighbors, and generations of graduates attended the rally.

“Oh, they are going to win! They are going to tear them up!" Dana Smith promised. "I believe that."

The crowd showed up in t-shirts, jackets, and other paraphernalia with the SOC logo. They were dressing the part. Some, even had unique hairstyles displaying the school’s letters and school pride.

The crowd was eager. They are hoping to watch the South Oak Cliff football team tackle its way into history this weekend.

“That’s one of the greatest things that happening at South Oak Cliff, is it starts with then community investing into the school, and the school being a part of the community,” said Ron Bivins, who graduated in 1981.

Even local businesses are getting in on the excitement.

Former Dallas ISD athlete, educator, and coach Carlton Dixon has come up with a way for SOC supporters to celebrate in style. Dixon is an entrepreneur who owns Reveal Suits, which makes custom blazers. The lining contains fabric that boldly reveals the logo of specific high schools and colleges.

He designed this blazer as SOC breezed through the playoffs.

Dixon said the blazers are already getting a lot of attention and requests.

"It's just awesome to see the support that the city is giving to these young men," he said.

Many supporters said football is only part of SOC’s story. It starts with scholarship. Students at the school have earned a series of academic distinctions, and the football team’s grade point average is above a 3.0.

“It’s bringing a whole lot of joy into our community,” Smith said.

Game day kick-off is 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Supporters say winning, this far, centers around a school that’s rooted in community connections.