Watch party planned in Dallas for South Oak Cliff championship football game

DALLAS — Cheer on the South Oak Cliff High School football team as they take on Liberty Hill for the Class 5A Division II state final.

There's a watch party planned for Saturday starting at 11 a.m., hosted by the South Oak Cliff Alumni Bear Cave. All are welcome to attend. The game will be held at AT&T Stadium.

Watch party:

When: Saturday, Dec. 18

Tailgating starts at 8:30 a.m.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Game begins at 11 a.m.

Where: Ellis Davis Fieldhouse, 9191 South Polk Street, Dallas, 75232

Details: This event is free. Tickets for admission must be obtained online here: https://gofan.co/app/events/444415?schoolId=TX12832

Organizers have implemented precautions for the event including: