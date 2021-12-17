Watch party planned in Dallas for South Oak Cliff championship football game

DALLAS — Cheer on the South Oak Cliff High School football team as they take on Liberty Hill for the Class 5A Division II state final.
There's a watch party planned for Saturday starting at 11 a.m., hosted by the South Oak Cliff Alumni Bear Cave. All are welcome to attend. The game will be held at AT&T Stadium.
Watch party:
When: Saturday, Dec. 18
- Tailgating starts at 8:30 a.m.
- Doors open at 10 a.m.
- Game begins at 11 a.m.
Where: Ellis Davis Fieldhouse, 9191 South Polk Street, Dallas, 75232
Details: This event is free. Tickets for admission must be obtained online here: https://gofan.co/app/events/444415?schoolId=TX12832
Organizers have implemented precautions for the event including:
- No food or drink allwoed into the arena.
- No alcohol or weapons are allowed on the property.
- Everyone will go through metal detectors
- Clear bag policy will be in effect
- No in and out
- Concessions sold through the contracted vendor
- Alumni may sell SOC Gear at the entrance prior to entering the facility
- Maximum capacity is 2,500