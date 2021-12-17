x
Watch party planned in Dallas for South Oak Cliff championship football game

There's a watch party planned for Saturday starting at 11 a.m., hosted by the South Oak Cliff Alumni Bear Cave.

DALLAS — Cheer on the South Oak Cliff High School football team as they take on Liberty Hill for the Class 5A Division II state final.

There's a watch party planned for Saturday starting at 11 a.m., hosted by the South Oak Cliff Alumni Bear Cave. All are welcome to attend. The game will be held at AT&T Stadium. 

Watch party:

When: Saturday, Dec. 18

  • Tailgating starts at 8:30 a.m.
  • Doors open at 10 a.m.
  • Game begins at 11 a.m.

Where: Ellis Davis Fieldhouse, 9191 South Polk Street, Dallas, 75232

Details: This event is free. Tickets for admission must be obtained online here: https://gofan.co/app/events/444415?schoolId=TX12832

Organizers have implemented precautions for the event including:

  • No food or drink allwoed into the arena.
  • No alcohol or weapons are allowed on the property.
  • Everyone will go through metal detectors
  • Clear bag policy will be in effect
  • No in and out
  • Concessions sold through the contracted vendor
  • Alumni may sell SOC Gear at the entrance prior to entering the facility
  • Maximum capacity is 2,500

   

