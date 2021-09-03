AT&T Byron Nelson will allow 10,000 fans on-site per day for tournament in May

MCKINNEY, Texas — The AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament will allow 10,000 fans on-site per day during tournament play. The 53rd playing of the AT&T Byron Nelson is set to take place May 13 to 16 at its new home TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.

The tournament has worked in concert with the PGA Tour and City of McKinney to create safety guidelines and protocols to allow fans during tournament play Thursday through Sunday of the event.



The tournament does not expect general public ticket sales, instead opting to invite specific groups on a priority basis.



There will be limited pre-purchased patron packages offered, as well as invites to first responders and military members, and representatives from the City of McKinney.