The AT&T Byron Nelson will be moving to a new home at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, multiple sources have confirmed to WFAA Sports.

The tournament and the PGA Tour released a statement Tuesday afternoon that says, "The PGA Tour and the AT&T Byron Nelson continue to finalize the tournament’s future location. We expect the PGA Tour will make an announcement soon."

It is only a matter of time that the deal is done.

RELATED: Now that the AT&T Byron Nelson has been canceled, what about its charity?

The move comes after a relatively brief stint of just two years at Trinity Forest Golf Club. The tournament moved in 2018 to Trinity Forest, located on Loop 12 between Interstate 45 and U.S. Highway 175 in southeast Dallas, after more than 30 years in Las Colinas.

The PGA made its decision after two years of lackluster attendance among other issues. This was supposed to be the Nelson’s final year at Trinity Forest, but it was one of eight events the PGA Tour has canceled so far in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: