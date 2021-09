The Eagles lost 41-20 against Atascocita, which is near Houston.

ALLEN, Texas — The Friday night lights dim for Allen High School football, as their 84-game winning streak was snapped.

The upset continues as this is the first-ever loss at the $60 million Allen Eagle Stadium. The team is now 122-1 at home.