New football Coach at Richardson Berkner is a legacy with plenty of ties to the Rams program and the community

New Richardson Berkner High School head football coach Trey Bryant knows all about what it takes to be a Ram.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Trey Bryant is taking over the football program at Berkner High School. The job is new, but the environment is as familiar to him as anyone.

Bryant was a defensive standout at Berkner racking up 175 tackles and 15 sacks in three years before graduating in 2005. He played in college at Baylor. And now he succeeds the coach he played for, Jim Ledford, who retired after leading the Rams for 21 seasons.

"I got the dream job. This is my dream job," said Bryant "I always said if this ever came open, I want it. I'm going to take it.

Taking over for Ledford creates an immediate commonality with his new team.

"Being able to relate to him, our previous head coach was his head coach also, so it's a cool feeling getting to bond with him," said Berkner senior safety Nick Hallmon.

Those bonds strengthened by players knowing their new coach shares common ground. Bryant grew up here in the Hamilton Park neighborhood, like many of his Ram players, as well as a Dallas Cowboys great who also has ties to the new coach

While former Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls starred at Berkner, Bryant's dad on the junior varsity. And Walls' son Cameron and Bryant played together on a championship youth team in Hamilton Park.

"It's one of those about time moments," said Walls, "to be able to come back to Berkner high school which is all affiliated and connected to Hamilton Park that is a big sense of pride for use."

The pride felt by Bryant who made note of it when took over the new position.

"And so that's why when I got the job I said it, this is for Hamilton Park, because without Hamilton Park I'm not here," said Bryant.

The new head coach the centerpiece of a story with so many layers and legacies, but it all comes back to this.

"I know it. It's home so it just means something different," said Bryant.