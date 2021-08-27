COVID-19, quarantines force some coaches to cancel high school football games this weekend

More than two dozen football games are canceled this weekend due to positive coronavirus cases and quarantine among athletes, according to some coaches.

On any given Friday night during the high school football season, the stadium field and stands are packed.

That will not be the case this weekend at some stadiums across North Texas. The spread of COVID-19 is forcing some teams to cancel games.

“I think it’s kind of heartbreaking. The kids and coaches put a lot of hard work into their planning and preparation for seasons,” said Silvia Salinas, Executive Director of Athletics for Dallas ISD.

That school district is among those across North Texas dealing with some game cancellations this weekend.

“We anticipate that moment to run on to the field and get ready for our game and actually play, and then we have to wait another week.”

Garland ISD Executive Director of Athletics, Dr. Ron Griffen, said his coaches also had to cancel a couple of pre-season games.

“We have COVID positive athletes that is impacting the coaches ability to build the team to go out and participate,” Griffen explained.

More than two dozen high school scrimmages and season openers have been removed from the calendar, so far this weekend. It was a tough decision, as coaches typically use the early games to gauge their players’ strengths.

“We are going to continue to follow the protocols. We’re working closely with our sports medicine department, with our Dallas ISD health services, and Dallas County to ensure that we are following the right protocols,” Salinas shared.