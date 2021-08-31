Duncanville H.S. football still set to play Bishop Sycamore, team accused of misleading ESPN

Duncanville ISD is looking into it, but for now, no changes have been made to the schedule, officials said.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — "Bishop Sycamore" has created a lot of buzz on social media since a nationally televised game over the weekend. Now that high school football team out of Ohio is accused of lying about its roster after its game against a Florida school made it onto ESPN.

There's a Texas tie, too: Apparently, Bishop Sycamore is still on the football schedule for Duncanville High School, one of the largest teams in the North Texas area. They're still set to play next Friday, Sept. 10, at Panther Stadium in Duncanville.

WFAA reached out to Duncanville ISD Tuesday morning and the district is looking into it, but for now, no changes have been made to the schedule, officials said.

Bishop Sycamore got pummeled Sunday night by IMG Academy from Florida with an ending score of 58-0. On social media, people and even fans in Ohio didn't know who the team was. WFAA's affiliate ABC6 in Ohio tried to look for answers and didn't find an address that was actually tied to the school.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association said the school isn't a member. Schools must compete in at least two sports per season.

The state of Ohio said Bishop Sycamore is listed as a "non-chartered, non-tax-supported school."

The Bishop Sycamore coach on Twitter said that the team isn't affiliated with a local school but plans to offer online schooling, ABC6 reported.

Was vetting done? ESPN provided the following statement to ABC6:

"We regret that this happened and have discussed it with Paragon, which secured the matchup and handles the majority of our high school event scheduling. They have ensured us that they will take steps to prevent this kind of situation from happening moving forward."