DALLAS — Family members of Atatiana Jefferson filed into a Dallas County courtroom Monday with no clear resolution to who would handle her funeral and burial.

Dallas County Probate Court 1 Judge Brenda Hull Thompson announced from the bench that attorneys from both sides of her family were meeting behind closed doors.

On Monday, two of Atatiana Jefferson's sisters filed a motion arguing they should be allowed to continue planning her funeral and burial.

Thompson signed an order Friday that gave Marquis Jefferson the right to plan the funeral. He claimed he was being intentionally cut out of the planning of his daughter's funeral.

A service set for The Potter's House was canceled on Saturday after the order was signed.

Atatiana Jefferson was killed inside her home by a Fort Worth police officer. That officer, Aaron Dean, later resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department before he was arrested on a murder charge.

In their motion, Amber and Ashley Carr say Jefferson's motion "failed to notify this Honorable Court" that Atatiana has a mother who "was directing the homegoing services and was never made a proper party to this litigation."

The motion also says the original petition should not have been filed in Dallas County because Atatiana "Tay" Jefferson lived in Tarrant County at the time of her death.

Additionally, Jefferson's sisters have asked the judge to issue a gag order for all parties to prevent any further public comments about the matter.

As of late Monday, no ruling had been published to the Dallas County online court record system.

