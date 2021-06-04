Runoff election in North Texas: Here's what to know

Saturday is election day for runoff elections across North Texas.

Following the May 1 election, a number of races across North Texas moved forward to a runoff.

Election Day for the runoffs is June 5.

Below, WFAA has some information voters should know before heading to polls, along with what will be on their ballots.

How to check if you're registered

To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen over 18 years old on Election Day. You also must have a valid Texas or federal photo ID to cast a ballot, although there are certain exemptions to that.

You must be registered in order to vote in Texas. You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote.

Where do I vote? How to find your polling place

In some counties, voters can cast their vote at any polling location on Election Day.

You will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program. If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county does not participate in the program, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you on Election Day.

On June 5, polling places across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What do I need to vote?

When you head to the polls, you need one of the following forms of ID to cast your vote.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Your driver's license does NOT need to be REAL ID compliant, according to the Secretary of State's office.

The photo ID must be current, or, for voters under the age of 70, have not expired more than four years prior to voting. Those age 70 and older can use any expired photo ID that otherwise remains correct, no matter how long it has been expired.

Your address on your photo ID does not need to match the address you used to register to vote.

Don’t have one of those? Here are supporting forms of ID.

a government document that shows the voter's name and an address, including the voter's voter registration certificate

a current utility bill

a bank statement

a government check

a paycheck

a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate

a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter's identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

What's on my ballot?

There are a number of city council seats up for grabs across the area, but the two highest profile races are for the Arlington and Fort Worth mayoral races.

Get more information on elections and check the results from North Texas counties:

Arlington Mayor

Eight candidates ran in the race of mayor in the May 1, although one was declared ineligible due to felony convictions, the Star-Telegram reports.

Jim Ross and Michael Glaspie were the two top vote getters, and qualified for the runoff.

RELATED: Learn more about Jim Ross and Michael Glaspie

Fort Worth Mayor

Ten candidates threw their hats in the race for Fort Worth's mayor after longtime Mayor Betsy Price announced she would not seek re-election.