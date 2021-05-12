Gov. Abbott sets date for runoff election for District 6 race

The early voting period for this runoff election will begin Monday, July 19, 2021.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The date for the special runoff election in the 6th District race has been set.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Tuesday, July 27 will be the date for the runoff election to fill the seat vacated by the late Congressman Ron Wright.

Wright died earlier this year while hospitalized with COVID-19.

Wright's widow, Susan, ran as a Republican to take his seat in the US House of Representatives and was the lead vote-getter during the May 1 race, with 100% of precincts reporting. She had 19% of the vote with just over 15,000 ballots cast in her favor.

Runner-up Jake Ellzey, also a Republican candidate, came in with 14%, or 10,851 votes. Jana Lynne Sanchez, a Democrat, was third as of Sunday morning with 10,497 votes.

Susan Wright and Ellzey now advance to the runoff because they were the top two vote-getters among a crowded field of 23 total candidates.

