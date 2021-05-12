Planning on vaccinating your kids against COVID? Doctors want you to keep this in mind

Dr. Jason Terk of Cook Children's says you'll need to avoid other vaccinations two weeks before and after the COVID vaccine

FORT WORTH, Texas — COVID concerns have dominated a lot of conversations this past year between Rene Alexander and her seven kids.

"It's been a scary year for them," she told WFAA. "They've been pretty anxious about the virus."

They're counting the days until the vaccine is approved for children of all ages.

"As soon as they can get it, I would love for them to have it," Alexander said.

The good news? Just this week, Pfizer's vaccine was authorized for use in children 12 to 15 years old.

"We have lots of interest from our families wanting to get their kids vaccinated," said Dr. Jason Terk, a Keller pediatrician in the Cook Children's network.

But Dr. Terk said there's something parents need to keep in mind.

"Because these are new vaccinations, we don't have enough information about how they perform when other vaccinations are given at the same time, or around the same time, as the COVID-19 vaccinations," he explained.

Terk said that means people, including children, shouldn't get other vaccines between the two weeks prior and two weeks after the COVID vaccines. Cook Children's and Terk are urging parents, especially of incoming seventh-graders who have required immunizations, to get all their shots up to date now, like TDAP and the meningococcal vaccine.

The takeaway: if you want your child to be vaccinated against COVID, you might have to do some planning.

"You absolutely do," Dr. Terk said. "This is the time to get the other things done so you don't have a problem with the blackout period."

Alexander said she is on it.

"We will be making sure they are completely up to date" on vaccines, she said of her kids.