Meet the candidates in the Fort Worth mayoral runoff: Mattie Parker and Deborah Peoples

WFAA sat down with both candidates ahead of the runoff election on June 5.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The race for Fort Worth mayor is down to two women. Either Mattie Parker or Deborah Peoples will replace outgoing Mayor Betsy Price.

Parker is an attorney, founder of an education nonprofit and the former chief of staff for Mayor Betsy Price.

Peoples is the former chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party and a former AT&T vice president who moved to Fort Worth in 1975.

The election is set for June 5.

WFAA sat down with both candidates in May ahead of the runoff. Hear what they had to say ahead of the runoff and read about their background.

Mattie Parker

TELL US YOUR FORT WORTH STORY:

I grew up in the booming metropolis of Hico, Texas and was really raised by my small town. I had a humble upbringing as the third generation on my family's farm and learned early on the power of community. I went on to the University of Texas at Austin on scholarships and student loans and got the bug for politics my junior year of college when I worked as a press assistant for Speaker of the House, Tom Craddick. While in Austin, I met my loving husband David and ended up moving to Fort Worth for his work.

We quickly fell in love with this city and knew we wanted to make it our forever home. I’ve spent my entire 17 years in public service in a variety of capacities with a deep understanding of state, federal and local government. I am an attorney, a CEO and founder of an education nonprofit, former chief of staff to Mayor Betsy Price and the City Council, and most importantly a mother of three children.

As a scrappy small-town kid, I have worked incredibly hard to be where I am today. I am a quick thinker with a strong moral compass and my candidacy for mayor is about service to our residents and leading all of us into the future. My candidacy is not a steppingstone to seek higher office. It’s about focusing on Fort Worth and making sure future generations are proud of the community they live in. I want to make Fort Worth even stronger and better across all communities in our city.

FAVORITE FORT WORTH ACTIVITY?

Believe it or not, my parents are truly hippies, and I was raised on great music and folk festivals. My husband David plays in a band during his free time, and music really plays a big role in our family. One of my favorite activities is the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s Concerts in the Garden. The atmosphere in the Botanic Gardens is amazing and the music is top notch!

WHAT’S THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE THE CITY FACES?

The decisions we make as a community coming out of the pandemic will determine the trajectory of Fort Worth for generations. Playing armchair quarterback and criticizing the decisions of elected leaders is unproductive. Right now, we need to focus on a safe and smart recovery from COVID, taking care of our health and safety as well as our economy that have all been ravaged by the pandemic.

As mayor, I will ensure the city’s primary focus regarding the pandemic are:

1. Business Recovery – Business recovery must continue, including the successful work Fort Worth has done distributing PPE loans, but we cannot stop there. We need to support our small business and entrepreneurs in new and innovative ways, cutting any unnecessary regulatory red tape and connecting as many resources as possible across multiple sectors to help businesses recovery and our residents pivot into new businesses post-COVID.

2. Public Health – City leaders must coordinate with every partner who has worked together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic - Tarrant County, UNT Health Science Center, first responders, hospital systems - and do a full evaluation of the impact of this pandemic and understand what public health changes must be met to better meet the needs of our residents.

3. Learning Loss – Fort Worth students and families need every available resource and support to help students get back on track. Multiple city departments have already stepped up to support students, from neighborhood services, libraries, the police department and others, and as public gathering becomes possible again, fully activating our city facilities and employees to support students in after school and summer programming must remain a priority.

Deborah Peoples

TELL US YOUR FORT WORTH STORY:

After going to college at 16 and earning a BS and MBA from Texas Woman’s University, I went to work for the City of Fort Worth helping connect residents with city resources. I then worked my way up to Vice President at AT&T, and my 30 years of business experience will inform the targeted changes I make in the service of balancing our tax system.

As the only candidate with an MBA, I will use my business experience to attract new job creators and design smart incentives to ensure all our neighborhoods benefit from our rapid growth. By “all,” I mean every single neighborhood.

I live in East Fort Worth. I live in a food desert. The city has admitted it intentionally neglected neighborhoods like East Fort Worth when targeting investments in our communities, and look what’s happened. I’ve been saying from the beginning that we need to be intentional with how we use city resources to incentivize job creators and community staples, like grocery stores, to provide for our underserved communities. As mayor, I will ensure all our neighborhoods benefit from our historic growth, instead of the status quo where only the wealthy and well-connected benefit.

Additionally, I have experience improving Fort Worth’s voter registration, civic engagement, and policy organizing as Chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party. Above all, I am a Fort Worthian first, and I will stop at nothing to bring folks of all backgrounds and ideologies to the table to forge a path forward that will unite us into One Fort Worth. I am running for mayor to use my experience as a business leader, mother, and progressive change-maker to heal longstanding divisions and unite us into One Fort Worth.



FAVORITE FORT WORTH ACTIVITY?

Activities during a pandemic really have to keep people safe, and this pandemic has proven that we’re only as healthy as our sickest neighborhood.

While we’re still wearing masks and getting the vaccine rolled out, one activity I have really enjoyed is how much public art Fort Worth has. You have probably driven by the living, moving Wind Roundabout sculpture by Ned Kahn, but there are also incredible artworks to walk up to and admire. Magnolia Avenue has a five- or six-stories-tall Eric Inkala mural which looks like it was transported from another world.

I also highly recommend visiting and learning more about local public artworks and murals such as Julian Johnson’s Atatiana Jefferson Mural, Juan Velzaquez’s Vanessa Guillén mural with a beautiful background painted by Mariell Guzman, and C. Joseph’s The Cowboy mural in West Seventh. The Trinity Trail also has over 30 new artworks on columns, walls, and structures, and separately the city’s Graffiti Abatement Program has been supplying local artists with paint and locations to add incredible art which helps decrease graffiti in those areas.

WHAT’S THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE THE CITY FACES?

We will overcome the city’s biggest challenge: longstanding divisions within our city. The glaring issues our city faces—stark public health disparities, overlooked economic potential in under-resourced neighborhoods, growth outpacing infrastructure—all are rooted in the longstanding divisions within our city. From day one, this campaign has been uniting us into One Fort Worth.

We need to eliminate pharmacy deserts, target incentives that benefit all our communities, and lay an infrastructure foundation to maximize the benefits of our record growth.

This pandemic has proven that we’re only as healthy as our sickest neighborhood. Shamefully, Fort Worth is home to the zip code with the lowest life expectancy in all of Texas. Our historic growth can be a great asset, but we have to ensure all our communities benefit from that growth. Critically, our city cannot continue to be a place where residents feel unsafe and are rightly fearful of being targeted by senseless violence.

To be a healthier city, we need to eliminate pharmacy deserts and provide equitable access to healthcare for all our neighborhoods. We need smart tax abatements and business incentives that unlock the economic opportunity in our underserved communities, ensuring the City of Fort Worth tax dollars actually go towards creating jobs in the City of Fort Worth. Finally, we need well-trained and well-funded emergency services equipped to deal with the unique needs of all our neighborhoods with officers who resemble the folks from all our neighborhoods.

I support providing additional funding for crime prevention programs and additional resources for community recruitment and community policing efforts.