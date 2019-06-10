DALLAS — This week's edition of Inside Texas Politics included an interview with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, discussion about the sixth Texas Republican Congressman to retire and more.

INTERVIEW WITH DALLAS MAYOR ERIC JOHNSON:

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson joins host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy from the Star-Telegram. Johnson recaps his first 100 days in office.

REP. MAC THORNBERRY RETIRES:

The number is now up to six. That's how many Texas Republic Congressmen will not run for re-election.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION:

Ed Gray from the Commish Radio Show shares his opinion on the Amber Guyger murder trial.

INTERVIEW WITH FORNEY ISD SUPERINTENDENT:

Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry joins Host Jason Whitely to talk about the school district's fast growth.

FLASHPOINT: IMPEACHING INQUIRY

As the House considers impeaching President Donald Trump, one of the central political questions is whether that will rally Republicans or motivate Democrats.

REPORTERS ROUNDTABLE:

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week.

