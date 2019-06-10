Editor's note: The video is from Sept. 2019, when the Castro twins turned 45 years old.
Joaquin Castro had the perfect comeback for a Twitter user who told him not to run for president.
"I think it’s time to give up on being President. You didn’t have a chance anyways," the user tweeted to Castro.
Castro's response: "You're so right."
The Twitter user likely confused Joaquin with his twin brother Julián Castro. Julián, the former Secretary of Housing and mayor of San Antonio, is presidential hopeful among a crowded field of Democratic candidates.
The Twitter user's confusion isn't a complete surprise. First of all, the brothers are identical twins.
And Joaquin is also involved in politics.
He's currently serving his fourth term as a U.S. Representative for Texas' 20th legislative district.
