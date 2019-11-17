DALLAS — The date for next year's special runoff elections was announced by Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday.

Gov. Abbott issued proclamations that set Tuesday, Jan. 28 as the date for the elections, according to a news release.

Voters will be cast their ballots to fill three vacant Texas House District seats.

Early voting for the runoff elections will begin on Monday, Jan. 21.

The three Texas House Districts that will be included the special election are: Texas House District 28 seat in Fort Bend County vacated by the John Zerwas; Texas House District 100 seat in Dallas County vacated by Eric Johnson; and Texas House District 148 seat in Harris County vacated by the Jessica Farrar.

