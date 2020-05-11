Trump's lead over Biden shrinks in Tarrant County as elections officials continue counting ballots

President Trump's lead in Tarrant County has shrunk to fewer than 200 votes as ballots continue to be counted.

Though President Donald Trump has been declared the winner in Texas, his lead in Tarrant County has shrunk to fewer than 200 votes as ballots continue to be counted.

For hours Tuesday, the race was too close to call but, just after midnight, the Associated Press announced Trump won Texas' 38 electoral votes for a second time.

There was a record turnout in the state with more than 11 million ballots cast.

Dallas County, as expected, remained blue. Former Vice President Joe Biden received 65% of the votes in the county.

Trump won a majority of the votes in Collin and Denton counties, though the margins were tighter this year as compared to 2016.

But in Tarrant County, once a part of the "Red Wall" in Texas that helped hold up the Republican majority, the picture of who won the county isn't yet clear as ballots continue to be counted.

Below is a closer look at unofficial voter turnout and how the county has voted so far as of Thursday morning:

Around 820,080 ballots have been cast in Tarrant County, according to the county's election results website.

Tarrant County had a reported 1,185,888 registered voters for the election cycle, per the same website, which meant turnout was 69.15% for this year's presidential election

The vote count between Trump and Biden was separated by just a mere 196 votes as of 8:35 a.m. Thursday, according to the county's results website.

Tarrant County remade and verified 6,633 ballots Wednesday, county officials said, and another 3,681 Thursday. That's out of around 11,000 that have to be done.

An updated set of results was posted to the Tarrant County Elections website on November 4, 2020, at 7 pm. This set includes 6,633 ballots that were remade and verified by members of the Ballot Board from different parties. — Tarrant County Elections (@tarrantelection) November 5, 2020

Here's how the vote counts have broken down so far:

Trump: 401,509 total votes

Absentee: 19,070 votes

Early In-person: 331,053 votes

Election Day In-person: 51,386 votes

Biden: 401,313 total votes

Absentee: 31,796 votes

Early In-person: 323,384 votes

Election Day In-person: 46,133 votes

The race was not nearly as close for U.S. Senate between incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar.

Cornyn received a total of 414,330 votes from the county, while Hegar had 373,155 ballots cast.

There also were still around 12,000 provisional ballots cast in the election in the county.