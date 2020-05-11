Watch live | Secretary of State to give update on Georgia vote counting

Our team of journalists will continue to be up around the clock to offer the latest developments and insights as the count goes on.

ATLANTA — Into a third day, Georgia's count continues with the eyes of the nation - and, frankly, the world - on the Peach State as the gap between President Trump and Joe Biden narrows.

Ballot counting and processing went on through the night in Fulton County, and will resume around 10 a.m. this morning 11Alive's Jerry Carnes reported. There are also reportedly a fairly large number of ballots still to be counted in the Savannah area, and we know Gwinnett County has a small batch of votes that officials are anticipating may need to be counted through the weekend.

LIVE UPDATES

10:25 a.m. | You can watch the Fulton County update on our YouTube stream below. We're expecting the Secretary of State to speak in five minutes.

10:20 a.m. | There is yet another thing you can watch, if you so wish, with the hearing on President Trump's lawsuit against the vote count in Savannah underway down in southeast Georgia.

10:15 a.m. | There is ALSO a Fulton County update with Election Director Rick Barron about to happen. You can watch that here. We'll be streaming the Secretary of State's news conference at 10:30 a.m. above.

10:10 a.m. | We're anticipating a press conference with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the official statewide vote total just went up by 265. We're at 4,906,921 now.

10:00 a.m. | In light of Gwinnett slowly working through their ballots that have issues, we've had a lot of questions about how much time they actually have. We confirmed with the Secretary of State's Office that counties have until next Friday, Nov. 13, to certify their results to the state.

Georgia law outlines that the Secretary of State himself has to certify the statewide results, "Not later than 5:00 P.M. on the seventeenth day following the date on which such election was conducted." That would be Nov. 20. The next day the governor has to certify who will serve as electors in the Electoral College.

9:35 a.m. | We have an update on the Gwinnett County situation. The 4,400 outstanding absentee ballots from Election Day that had not been scanned now have been scanned but can't be pushed to the results total until a number of other ballots that were affected by a software glitch can be adjudicated and pushed through.

Those ballots are going through adjudication in batches of 3,200, 11Alive's Liza Lucas reports.

Adjudication underway in Gwinnett for 3,200 batches of ballots impacted by software glitch. 3 ppl - one Republican, one Democrat and election official - look at problem ballots to determine voter intent. No update on # of ballots affected by computer error. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/pYox7sD7gB — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) November 5, 2020

There are also 1,000 provisional ballots to be worked through. And we've learned the corrupted data card at the Shorty Howell Park precinct had 463 votes on it.

Gwinnett is cautioning that all this will take a few days, and they're saying not to expect final results from them until Sunday.

9:05 a.m. | A very small uptick in the vote total just came through, but it does take President Trump's lead up by 50, to 18,590. The overall total is now at 4,906,656.

8:55 a.m. | To bring things around a bit, after a batch of Fulton County votes made its way into the count an hour and a half ago or so, there hasn't been any more movement with the total. The president's lead at the moment is 18,540.

8:45 a.m. | The issue of just how many votes are still out there to be counted has been a bit of a confused one, with some different numbers floating around, both from the Secretary of State's Office giving a more general picture and then from what individual counties are reporting.

The Secretary of State's Office just told us the number to go with is 50,000, but we're cautioning that conditions on the ground in these counties is fluid, so think of that number as a bit of a ballpark figure.

8:35 a.m. | A little more about adjudicating, something you'll probably be hearing a lot more about from here on out: Adjudicating is the process by which a hand-marked mail-in ballot has been flagged by the scanner for an issue - the person's vote isn't readable for the scanner, for instance.

A Republican and Democrat will then sit together and try and determine what the voter's intent was. If they can't agree, it's our understanding that an election official on site will break the tie.

8:25 a.m. | Recapping what might still be out there - of Atlanta's "core four" counties, Cobb and DeKalb have reported they're finished. Fulton says about 5,000 votes need to be scanned and another 5-6,000 that have been scanned need to be adjudicated. Gwinnett also has something like 5,000 ballots that need to be adjudicated. Reporters in Savannah this morning are saying there are as many as 25,000 still to be counted in Chatham County.

8:00 a.m. | The other thing we're keeping an eye on, which is just impossibly close, is whether Republican Sen. David Perdue will be forced into a runoff with his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff only has 47.66% of the vote currently, but with Libertarian Shane Hazel at 2.31%, Perdue is hovering just over 50% at 50.03%.

To avoid the runoff, Perdue needs to maintain 50% + 1 of the vote.

7:40 a.m. | One thing we should add there about how many votes are left - the secretary of state may give a number about how many have to be counted, and that number may be different from how many have to still show up in the count. As in, they might have been initially processed, but they haven't been registered into the count yet.

7:30 a.m. | Okay, here's where things stand: Right now according to the official count on the secretary of state's website the president's lead is about 18,500 votes, with 4,905,290 counted.

It's not clear how many outstanding votes total remain to be counted. We're working to get clarification on that.

7:20 a.m. | Fulton County Election Director Rick Barron just told CNN there are still about 10-11,000 votes altogether that do not yet show up in the county's total. Those will be added he said hopefully by 11 a.m. after the adjudication review panel meets to go through some of the remaining contested ballots around 10 a.m.

Based on the below tweet and Barron's comments, that would appear to indicate 5,000 ballots that need to be initially scanned and another 5-6,000 that have been scanned and flagged for review.

7:15 a.m. | Fulton County says it has about 5,000 ballots still to be scanned:

5:30 a.m. | 4400 absentee ballots received on Election Day still need to be tallied in Gwinnett as well as around 1,000 provisional ballots. Votes from the early voting site that had a corrupt data card also need to be re-scanned.

In addition, 4400 absentee ballots received on Election Day still need to be tallied in Gwinnett + approx 1k provisional ballots. Votes from early voting site that had a corrupt data card also need to be re-scanned #MorningRushATL https://t.co/NOfZyfyDmF — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) November 5, 2020

4:50 a.m. | Fulton County says election workers have scanned and processed 134,904 absentee ballots. There are 7,596 left to be counted. That’s about 2,500 ballots processed and counted in just the last hour.

4:20 a.m. | Just after midnight, DeKalb Co announced they have finished counting. The results will be certified by next Friday, Nov 13th. The majority of their votes are from early voting. Besides Clayton Co, this is the most democratic county in the state. Biden is up 83% to Trump's 16%.

3:50 a.m. | Fulton County tells 11Alive they're processing about 3,000 votes per hour. Lawyers from both the Democratic and Republican parties are here to check any issues detected with a ballot.

3:30 a.m. | Richard Barron, Fulton County elections director, says there are 10k absentee ballots left to process.