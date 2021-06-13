Texas Supreme Court denies request from former Dallas council candidate to stop election certification

Justices on the state’s Supreme Court did not offer an opinion when they rejected Donald Parish Jr.’s request.

DALLAS — The Texas Supreme Court denied a motion filed by former Dallas City Council candidate Donald Parish Jr. to stop certification of the June 5 runoff election results for District 7.

Parish missed qualifying for the runoff by 28 votes during the May 1 general election.

Parish and his attorney claimed because he was contesting the results of the general election, the runoff should not have been held.

They argued the runoff results were not valid.

The state’s Supreme Court denied Parish’s motion without offering any opinion.

Parish was among eight candidates who ran for the District 7 seat in the general election.

Incumbent Adam Bazaldua defeated opponent Kevin Felder in the June runoff.