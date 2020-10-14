Tarrant County falls just short of 2016 first day early voting total

The county had to close one location due to a poll worker testing positive for COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas — The line at the Tarrant County sub-courthouse in southeast Fort Worth stretched for several blocks Tuesday morning.

Yolanda White and her parents decided to come back after it shrunk to cast their ballots.

“I was really excited to see so many people out on the first day of early voting,” White said. “We’ve only been here less than an hour now.”

Tarrant County ended the first day of early voting with 42,428 ballots cast, just under the 43,140 from the first day in 2016. In 2016, its highest early voting turnout day was the last day of early voting.

“You’re at the top the rollercoaster looking down about to be dropped on it,” Heider Garcia, Tarrant County’s Elections Administrator said. “I think it’s going very well to be honest with you.”

The first day issues included a Euless location closing because of a poll worker’s COVID-19 case, and a couple others opening late because of the positive test.

“It could have been disastrous, but we had a plan and it worked,” said Garcia.

He added that online wait times weren’t updating right, so they’re working to fix the issue moving forward.

There’s an extra week to vote early this year, but Garcia still recommends people go as soon as they can. There are 50 voting locations now open across the county.

“Things get better and flow smoother as the days go by,” said Garcia.

He says lines are good sign and they always hope for the enthusiasm to vote. After months of waiting, what’s another couple of hours.