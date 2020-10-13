Fraternities issue early voting challenge for men across North Texas

Historically Black fraternities published a video challenging 100,000 men to take advantage of early voting.

DALLAS — Early voting begins in Texas this week. Voting advocates are predicting record numbers will be showing up to polling sites.

Signs encouraging people to vote, and to vote early, are posted across North Texas. Some organization are also issuing a specific challenge to registered voters.

”Brothers, I’m urging 100,000 Black men, Brown men, to early vote,” said Andre Turner, President of the Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Men representing fraternities in the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Dallas created a video challenging men to vote early. The groups want to see men across North Texas showing up to polling sites in droves.

”That vote matters. It helps us to get the resources and the things we need, and also to make a difference in the society that we are living in,” said Maurice West, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Early voting dates in Texas have been extended due to COVID-19. Registered voters will be able to cast ballots at early voting sites from October 13 to October 30, in advance of Election Day on Nov. 3.

”If you want change, you’ve got to be willing to be the catalyst of that change,” said Traswell Livingston, III, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Voting advocates say the stakes are high, locally and nationally.

The push for early voting comes in light of a dramatic surge in voter registration, the unique dynamics around the pandemic, and after controversial calls by the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to limit mail ballot drop-off locations.

”You know the message to voters right now is to make a plan and vote,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins added. “If you are voting by mail that is a safe, secure, way to vote. But you need to order your ballot now if you have not already done so.”

Jenkins is reminding residents the deadline to request a mail ballot is Friday, Oct. 23. If you’re opting to vote by mail, the county judge says signatures on the application and ballot are key.

“What I’m going to suggest to people is whatever pen and whatever surface you signed your name on the application, do the same thing again on your ballot," he said.

Signatures on your mail ballot application and completed ballot must be substantially similar. Otherwise, the ballot could be rejected.