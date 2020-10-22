Tarrant County election clerk tests positive for COVID-19, voting location closes

The lead clerk last worked on Monday at the Brookside Community Center in Hurst.

An election clerk at a voting location in Hurst has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the closure of the site, Tarrant County election officials announced Thursday on Twitter.

The lead clerk last worked on Monday at the Brookside Community Center at 1244 Brookside Drive, the Tarrant County elections office said.

The location has been closed and all other poll workers have been quarantined and a replacement team of poll workers is being organized. The site will reopen "as soon as it is safe to do so," the office said.

Voters in the area can instead go to other locations in the county, including:

Tarrant County Northeast Courthouse at 645 Grapevine Highway in Hurst

Bedford Public Library at 2424 Forest Ridge Drive in Bedford

The Galley at Tarrant County College's Northeast Campus at 828 W. Harwood Road in Hurst

The county has set records for early voting this month. On Wednesday, 40,068 voters cast their ballot. There have been 352,405 ballots cast so far in this election, as of Wednesday evening.

