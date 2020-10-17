Fourth day of early voting in North Texas counties surpasses 2016 numbers

Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties have exceeded voter turnout during early voting this week.

Voter turnout in all four major counties continues to break records compared to early voting in the 2016 election. Friday marked the fourth day of early voting.

Election officials in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties have reported that in-person voting totals have exceeded those in the last presidential election. Early voting began on Tuesday.

There are more registered voters this year compared to 2016. Plus, the population in North Texas has also increased.

In Dallas County, there were 61,147 votes on Friday compared to 44,965 on the fourth day of early voting in 2016.

There have been 236,455 total votes in this election for Dallas County.

In Collin County, there were 38,573 votes on Friday compared to 24,840 in 2016.

There have been 153,105 total votes in this election for Collin County. By the fourth day of early voting in 2016, there were 114,695 total votes.

In Denton County, there were 32,683 votes on Friday and in 2016 there were 19,443.

There have been 143,846 total votes in the current election for Denton County. By the fourth day of early voting in 2016, there had been 75,452 total votes in Collin County.

In Tarrant County, there were 50,219 votes on Friday.

The totals in Tarrant County have already outpaced the first four days of early voting from 2016 by at least 10,000 votes.

Nationwide, more than 17 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche of early votes driven both by Democratic enthusiasm and a pandemic that has transformed the way the nation votes.

Population growth and registered voters

In the years since the 2016 election, each of these four counties has increased their population, according to estimates from the U.S. Census. The most recent population data is from 2019.

At the same time, all four counties have added registered voters as well.

Denton and Collin counties have seen the largest population growth and the greatest increase in registered voters.

Dallas County, which has outperformed Tarrant County for an increase in voter turnout has actually seen smaller population growth and fewer new registered voters.

The final tallies of registered voters won't be available until after Friday. The numbers below are early estimates from county elections officials.

Here's what the population growth and change in registered voters look like since the 2016 election.

Denton County

Estimated population: 887,207

Registered voters: 565,107

9.8% increase in population

21.6% increase in registered voters

Collin County

Estimated population: 1,034,730

Registered voters: 648,237

9.6% increase in population

20.7% increase in registered voters

Tarrant County

Estimated population: 2,102,515

Registered voters: 1,211,258

3.9% increase in population

12.4% increase in registered voters

Dallas County