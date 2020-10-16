4 biggest counties in North Texas set records for turnout in first three days of early voting

In Denton County, in-person voting is up 82% compared to 2016, ahead of Collin at 14%, Dallas at 8% and Tarrant at 2%.

The video above is a report from Oct. 15 on Latino voter turnout.

The four most-populated counties in Texas have broken records for voter turnout after three days of early voting.

In-person voting totals for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties have all exceeded the totals from the first three days of early voting in 2016.

The North Texas population has increased in the past four years, and early voting this year has been extended to three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Denton County, in-person voting is up 82% compared to 2016, ahead of Collin at 14%, Dallas at 8% and Tarrant at 2%.

Denton County has almost doubled the 2016 turnout.

First three days in 2016: 56,009

First three days in 2020: 102,163

Collin County also has seen a significant jump in votes cast so far, as compared to four years ago.

First three days in 2016: 89,253

First three days in 2020: 102,163

Next up, Dallas County has exceeded 2016 by more than 13,000 in-person votes.

First three days in 2016: 161,347

First three days in 2020: 174,648

Tarrant County, which actually saw in increase in voters in the second and third days of early voting this year, is up just slightly from four years ago.

First three days in 2016: 130,431

First three days in 2020: 132,706

Here's a look at the turnout for each county on each day of early voting so far in 2020:

Totals for Oct. 13, 14, 15

Collin: 39,372, 37,832, 37,309

Dallas: 60,815, 57,569, 56,752

Denton: 35,944, 33,842, 32,378