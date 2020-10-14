Sports arenas (and Nebraska Furniture Mart) open their doors as polling locations in North Texas

These sports arenas are serving people in a whole new way as mega voting centers for the 2020 Election.

A number of sports arenas and Nebraska Furniture Mart are serving North Texas residents in a whole new way: as polling locations for the 2020 General Election.

The locations include the Texas Motor Speedway, where NASCAR fans flock every year, and the American Airlines Center, which Luka Dončić calls home.

American Airlines Center

The American Airlines Center will serve as the largest polling place for voters in Dallas County this year for early voting and Election Day.

The center will be open daily to voters, with free parking at the Lexus Parking Garage, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30 for early voting, as well as on Nov. 3 for Election Day.

It's the first time the arena has been open for early voting.

On Tuesday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stood in line with everyone else. He offered up the arena as a polling location.

"It's the right thing to do and I thought if I could make it easier on people, a little better, then why not?” said Cuban.

There are 50 voting booths inside the arena to make the line go quicker.

Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. It is not open for early voting.

Voters in Precinct 4048 will be able to vote at the Lone Star Tower Condominium Clubhouse.

The precinct includes voters from Denton County and the City of Fort Worth.

The clubhouse is located at 3565 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76177.

Comerica Center

In Collin County, voters can get a glimpse of the Texas Legends' home on Election Day, Nov. 3 at the Comerica Center at 2601 Avenue of the Stars in Frisco.

Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This location is not open for early voting.

Collin County uses Voting Centers, which means you can vote at any location in the county as long as you’re a resident.

Mavericks Activities Center

In Tarrant County, the home of the Dallas Wings will serve as a polling location during early voting.

Voters can head over to the Maverick Activities Center at 500 W. Nedderman Dr. on the campus of The University of Texas at Arlington.

It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the early voting period.

Nebraska Furniture Mart

For voters in Denton County, Nebraska Furniture Mart at 5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive in The Colony will serve as a polling location on Election Day, Nov. 3.