Community groups host caravan and rally to get voters to polling sites

Early voting continues with grassroots efforts to get people to the polls.

DALLAS — It's three days into early voting in Texas and the efforts to get people to polling sites are still going strong.

"We need the people to come out. We need them to vote," said Bridgett Brown as she waited with a group of voters outside Red Bird Mall on Thursday.

Community groups and faith leaders organized an early voting caravan from the mall to the mega voting center at Friendship West Baptist Church.

"We have to be very visible and very vocal," said Elma Goodwin.

People in the caravan said they are sending a strong message to voters across North Texas.

"It's important to vote. We need to vote," Tammie Johnson explained.

Organizers and voting advocates said they are not surprised Dallas County saw record voter turnout on Tuesday and Wednesday. They said they believe the surge in voters is because people understand the importance of their vote, and the potential for change from on the local, state, and national levels.

The caravan continued with a social distanced rally outside Friendship West Baptist Church. The rally was hosted by the church and Black Voters Matter, a non-profit with a decorated bus traveling the country as part of its We Got Power Tour.

Several speakers addressed the socially distanced crowd during the short program. Voters who attended are trying to appeal to those who’ve yet to cast ballots, and to those who remain on the fence about voting.

"If you're on the fence, go vote! Go cast you're vote," Rev. Michelle Grant said.