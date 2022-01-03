ELECTION RESULTS: Crockett leads, but runoff likely in primary race for Texas' US District 30 seat

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas), retired late last year after holding office in the district seat for nearly 30 years.

DALLAS — On Tuesday, Texans headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 Texas primary election.

A number of offices are up for a vote - including major seats like the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters also decided who will represent them in both the state and U.S. capitols, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.

One Congressional seat that was up for grabs was one in southern Dallas: Texas' U.S. District 30. The incumbent, U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas), retired late last year after serving in the reliably Democratic seat for nearly 30 years.

The outgoing congresswoman specifically recruited her successor, Jasmine Crockett, but with nine other candidates seeking the seat in the Democratic primary, it will likely head to a runoff. Meanwhile, Crockett is vacating her seat in Texas Senate District 100 to run for Congress.

Here is the list of candidates:

Barbara Mallory Caraway

Jasmine Crockett

Arthur Dixon

Jane Hamilton

Vonciel Jones Hill

Keisha Lankford

Zachariah Manning

Jessica Mason

Abel Mulugheta

Roy Williams, Jr.

As of 10:45 p.m. on election night, the race had still not been called, but Crockett was leading with 47% of the vote, with 44% of precincts reporting.

On the Republican side, six candidates are seeking to advance to the general election.

James "J.Frank" Harris

James Rodgers

Kelvin Goodwin-Castillo

Lizbeth Diaz

Dakinya "Kinya" Jefferson

Angeigh J. Roc'ellerpitts

That race had also not yet been called.

WFAA is tracking the results. Races that have officially been called will appear highlighted in green. Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest.