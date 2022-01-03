Live election updates: Voters head to the polls for Texas primary

Races being held from the governor's election to local bond elections, depending on where you live.

DALLAS — It's Election Day in Texas.

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the 2022 Texas primary election, with races being held from the governor to local bond elections, depending on where you live.

Polls open at 7 a.m. We'll have coverage on WFAA throughout the day, both on-air and online, and be sure to download the WFAA app for the latest notifications on key races.

After the polls close at 7 p.m., we'll have continued coverage of results on a live stream on WFAA.com, the WFAA app and our streaming platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

Here are the latest updates from Tuesday.

7 a.m. Polls are open.

Polls have opened in Texas. Voters can cast their ballot at their local precinct until 7 p.m.

5:45 a.m. Election Day Forecast

First things first, let's make sure you're prepared for the weather, if you're having to wait in line at the polls.

We're expecting a warm, spring-like day with highs in the 70s and dry conditions. It may be a chilly morning, but overall, it won't be a bad day to be outside.

It is Primary Election Day in Texas! It is also the first day of meteorological spring. It'll feel like a spring day with highs nearing 70. No weather worries here. It'll be cool to start and warmer for the afternoon. #wfaaweather #iamup pic.twitter.com/prLEJxj3Ez — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) March 1, 2022