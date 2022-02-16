2022 primary election guide: What you need to know before heading to the polls

From where to vote, to who is on the ballot, here is everything you need to know about voting in the primary election.

While the last day to register to vote in the March 1 primary was Jan. 31, voters can still check online to see if they are registered .

A number of offices are up for a vote - including major seats like the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters will also decide who will represent them in both the state and U.S. capitols, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.

In just a few short weeks, Texans will go to the polls to cast their votes in the 2022 Texas primary election. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.

Although primaries don't usually see the same sort of sizable turnout for the general election, they are still important because "a lot of times Texas officials are elected by the meanest or maddest voters in both parties," explained Bud Kennedy with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "You want to have a big primary turnout. You want to have a lot of people voting and a good big middle of both parties participating. If we don't get that, we have extreme candidates."

So, for example: If a voter chooses to vote in the Republican primary on March 1, then they will only see the Republicans running for governor. Then they will choose the candidate who they want to see on the ballot for governor in the November general election.

At the polls, voters will have to choose whether they want to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary. Then voters will select from among members of the chosen primary when their vote is cast.

Texas is an open primary state, meaning voters don't need to register as members of a particular political party. Instead, eligible Texas voters can cast a ballot in either party's primary election, but not both.

Primary elections are like the election before the election. They are used to designate who will be a party's candidate who will later vie for office in the general election that happens later this year, in November.

On March 1, polling places across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and as long as a voter is in line before 7 p.m., they will be able to vote.

If a voter's county does not participate in the program, they can only vote at the polling place assigned to you on Election Day.

On Election Day, however, some voters may have need to vote at their specific precinct, unless their county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program . If their county does participate in CWPP, they can vote at any polling place in the county.

Early voting for the Texas primary election starts on Monday, Feb. 14, and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. Polling place hours vary at each location.

Early voting locations will be populated through the Vote Texas website two days before the first day of early voting. All voters have to do is plug in their information in order to find polling locations.

Registered voters can visit any early voting location in their county during early voting.

The deadline for completed mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Election Day, March 1. If ballots are postmarked by 7 p.m. on March 1, they will be counted if they're received by the county by 5 p.m. on March 3.

Be advised, though, counties across Texas are rejecting mail-in ballot applications at much higher rates than normal, as a result of a new Republican-backed law that changed the way ballot applications are filled out.

Once you've sent your application for a mail-in ballot to your county's early voting clerk, you can check the status of your ballot through the Ballot by Mail Tracker available through the Texas Secretary of State 's " My Voter Portal " page.

If you are serving in the military or are an overseas voter, click here for more information about voting. If you are a voter who has a disability, click here for more information about voting accessibility.

To apply, you must deliver a completed application for ballot by mail to your county elections office by the Feb. 18 deadline. Applications can be dropped off in person before the start of early voting or can be submitted by fax or email. However, your county must receive a hard copy within four business days.

According to the Texas Election Code , only those who fall into four categories qualify to vote by mail.

You’re also not supposed to wear clothing related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s on the current ballot. You can, however, wear something related to a candidate, measure or political party that’s NOT onf the ballot.

Any other device that can communicate wirelessly or record sound/images.

Here’s what you should NOT use at voting locations.

This information is from VoteTexas.gov . At voting locations, you’re not allowed to use wireless devices or electronic/mechanical devices to record sound or images within 100 feet of voting stations.

Voters who don't have one of the forms of ID listed above and can't reasonably obtain one can bring one of the following in order to execute a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration":

For voters between 18-69 years old, photo IDs can be expired up to four years. For those older than 70, there is no limit.

Voters need to have one of the following seven types of photo ID in order to vote:

Before heading to the polls, make sure you're registered! There's an easy way to check on the Texas Secretary of State's website .

To be eligible to register to vote in Texas, a person must be:

Whether you're voting early or on election day, here are a few things to remember.

What's on the ballot :

Although the governor's race will be the top one voters will decide in the primary, they will also get the chance to decide which candidates will advance to the general election in U.S. Senate and House races, as well as state representatives. Some counties might also have local bond elections on the ballot, too.

Sample ballots

Counties often share sample ballots online ahead of elections to allow voters to see their choices.

For information on your local elections and voting, including what your county is doing in light of COVID-19, visit your county's elections website.

Don't see your county? Visit the Texas Secretary of State's website for a complete list.

Where is your district?

This is the first election in Texas with redrawn districts. The Texas Tribune has put together a tool to find out which district you fall in. You can check that here.

Statewide races

To see a full listing of what's on the ballot, go to the Texas Secretary of State's website. At that link, you'll be able to see a Republican and Democratic ballot for the March 1 primary.

Below are some of the key statewide races voters will decide. The information below is verbatim from the Texas Tribune.

Governor

The governor is the chief executive of Texas. The seat has not been held by a Democrat since 1995, and Republican Greg Abbott is seeking a third term. His primary challengers include former state Sen. Don Huffines and former Texas GOP chairman Allen West. On the Democratic ticket, former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke has statewide name recognition after his 2018 U.S. Senate and 2020 presidential runs.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Lieutenant Governor

The lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive in the state, presides over the state Senate and heavily influences the state budget. Republican Dan Patrick is seeking a third term.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Attorney General

The attorney general is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation. Ken Paxton is seeking a third term, and his tenure has been clouded by a high-profile securities fraud indictment and FBI investigation into claims of malfeasance in office. He has attracted three primary foes who are well known in Texas politics.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Land Commissioner

The land commissioner manages mineral rights for public lands in Texas and oversees the Alamo. The race is wide open as incumbent George P. Bush is running for attorney general.

Democratic candidates:

Republican candidates:

Agriculture Commissioner

The agriculture department supports farmers, regulates fuel pumps, and administers school lunch programs. Sid Miller is seeking a third term.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Comptroller

The comptroller is the state official responsible for collecting taxes, overseeing the state treasury, and forecasting the amount of money that’s available for the state’s two-year budget. Republican Glenn Hegar is running for a third term.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Railroad Commissioner

In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election in 2022.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Supreme Court of Texas

Three of the nine seats on the Supreme Court are up for election in 2022. Justices are elected statewide, and Republicans currently hold all the seats.

Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state's highest criminal court. The nine members are elected statewide and are currently all Republican. Three seats are up for election this year.

State Board Of Education

There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education. Nine are held by Republicans, and six are held by Democrats.

Texas Senate

Every seat in the 31-member Texas Senate is up for election this year because the districts were redrawn by current legislators. Sixteen Republican incumbents were drawn into safe districts for reelection, and two additional Senate seats being vacated by Republicans would almost certainly go to new GOP candidates over Democrats next year based on the percentage of voters in the district who voted for Donald Trump over Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race. Senators serve four-year terms.

