Woman leads Garland police on neighborhood chase after stealing ambulance, officials say

Officers arrested the suspect after she led them through a residential neighborhood, driving over several lawns and destroying property, police say.

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police arrested a woman Sunday after she reportedly crashed an ambulance stolen from Baylor Hospital earlier that day and leading them on an erratic chase through a neighborhood, police say.

Officers received a hit-and-run call involving the ambulance around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, police say, and later learned it was a Wilmer Fire Department ambulance which had been stolen from the Dallas hospital.

The ambulance was found and officers tried to stop it by turning on their lights and sirens but the driver refused to stop, police say. The driver also turned on its lights and sirens, leading the officers on a chase and driving erratically through a residential area, running over many lawns and damaging property, according to police.

Police say the driver eventually drove through a metal guardrail, causing the ambulance to become disabled — after which, officers were able to take the driver into custody.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman, is a resident of Austin and was believed to be under the influence of an illegal drug, police say. Police charged her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and failure to stop and leave ID.