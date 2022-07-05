Judge John Lipscombe was booked into the Travis County Jail around 9 a.m. on Saturday after his arrest near The Domain.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police arrested and charged a Travis County judge who presides over drunken driving cases with that crime. Now, we're learning more about what happened before the judge was arrested.

Judge John Lipscombe was booked into the Travis County Jail around 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to jail records.

Before then, at around 12:30 a.m. that morning, an officer was called to the parking lot of Homewood Suites on Stonelake Boulevard in North Austin. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, the man who called 911 told responding officers that Lipscombe was attempting to back into a parking space when he almost hit his car.

The two then got into an argument before Lipscombe drove around the parking lot and parked in a handicap space in front of the hotel.

When officers found the man identified as the judge sitting inside the lobby, officers said he "appeared slow to answer questions and was overall disoriented." Officers also noted he slurred his speech and had a faint odor of alcohol.

NEW: A Travis County judge who presides over drunken driving cases was arrested and charged early today with that crime. APD officers arrested Judge John Lipscombe in the parking lot of a hotel on Stonelake Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/8DH0do4N2U — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) May 7, 2022

He has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

Lipscombe has been on the bench since 2011. Prior to becoming a judge, he was a prosecutor in the Travis County Attorney's Office.

Lipscombe was in the news in 2019 after the state commission on judicial conduct admonished him for draping a black cloth over the doors of his court to protest the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying that he "cast discredit on the judiciary."