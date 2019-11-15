DALLAS — A 76-year-old woman is in critical condition after being mauled by three pit bulls, officials say.

According to Dallas police, the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Friday near Coleshire Drive and Starkey Street.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the owner of the dogs will be issued a citation by Animal Control and referred to a grand jury.

The three pit bulls remain in possession of Animal Control.

Detectives did not release details about events leading up to the attack.

