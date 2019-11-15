Dallas police are warning the public about a man suspected of luring people selling Apple products to Dallas-area parking lots and taking the property without paying.
Jermarcus Tatum has been involved in 19 incidents from May to November, according to police, and multiple warrants have been issued for his arrest.
The suspect will ask people to meet him, then walk up and take the devices from their hands.
He is also currently wanted for a probation violation for aggravated sexual assault.
If you see Tatum, Dallas police ask that you call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information about one of the incidents should contact Sr. Corp. C. Shaklee at cody.shaklee@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
Police recommend that anyone engaging in a private sale meet in police station lobbies or other designated safe selling zones.
