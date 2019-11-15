CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is likely facing a long-term suspension after a brawl at the end of Thursday night's Browns-Steelers game culminated in Garrett hitting Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet.

Late in the game, Rudolph threw a pass to the left side, while Garrett wrapped him up and dragged him to the ground. The tackle of Rudolph itself could've been deemed roughing the passer, but that was only the beginning. Garrett and Rudolph tussled on the ground, and Rudolph attempted to take Garrett's helmet off.

Responding in kind, Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off. As Rudolph and some of his Steelers teammates chased after Garrett, the former Arlington Martin product took Rudolph's helmet, swung it high in the air, and slammed it down on the top of Rudolph's head. Rudolph recoiled, threw his arms out to the officials looking for a flag -- or perhaps a member of law enforcement -- and fell to the ground.

Garrett was ejected, and summarily called by his own teammate Baker Mayfield, and by countless others on social media. The former #1 draft pick will likely face a lengthy suspension, perhaps even for the balance of the 2019 season.