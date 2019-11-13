FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will have a representative at free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s weekend workout, a source confirms to WFAA Sports.

The workout will be held on Saturday in Atlanta. NFL clubs were informed of the private workout, according to a copy of a memo obtained by ESPN.

The controversial quarterback addressed the workout on Twitter, saying “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

The workout is a departure from the way the league normally does business. Free-agent workouts are normally handled by each individual club, oftentimes on Tuesdays. The Saturday session will reportedly include on-field work plus interview sessions.

Kaepernick hasn’t played since the 2016 season. In October of the 2017 season, Kaepernick filed a collusion complaint against NFL owners claiming he had been blackballed by owners for protesting against police brutality and for social justice reforms during the national anthem. In February of this year, that complaint was settled.

All 32 teams have been invited to attend, and a video from the workout session will be produced to hand out to teams.

