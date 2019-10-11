DALLAS — NFL Hall of Famer and sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch is back on the market, and this time he says he’s serious about selling the spread in Thackerville, a little over an hour from Dallas-Fort Worth.

“I don’t have any time to enjoy the ranch anymore,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback told the Dallas Business Journal in an interview from his ranch on Monday. “I have way too much going on. It’s a very sentimental thing. It’s hard to sell something you started from scratch, but it’s time to let someone else enjoy it. Maybe someone from the Dallas area.”

The 744-acre horse and cattle ranch, now being marketed as Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses Ranch, has been listed for sale off and on for the past eight years or so, the 71-year-old said. All the while, he has continued to make improvements to the ranch he bought in 2001, investing millions of dollars in design and development and turning the once rundown property into a working ranch.

Bernard “Bernie” Uechtritz, owner and founder of Dallas-based Icon Global, is heading up marketing of the ranch. Uechtritz, whose company specializes in marketing and selling ranches worldwide, said he is taking the property to market unpriced and will give a firm price to prequalified potential purchasers.

In previous listings, the property was priced at $11.9 million, then $9.9 million, but Bradshaw has made infrastructure and other improvements since then and market conditions have changed, Uechtritz said.

Bradshaw has commuted from the ranch through Dallas-Fort Worth to work around the country as a Fox Sports analyst and in multiple other gigs. He said it takes about 75 minutes to get from the ranch house to DFW International Airport.

The ranch includes an 8,600-square-foot ranch house with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, with stone fireplaces, beamed ceilings, a pool, decks, patios and cabanas. The property sits near the Winstar World Casino and Resort and is within walking distance of the Red River.

The home has 16 pastures for livestock, equipment sheds and farm buildings, 90 horse stalls, an indoor arena, and a paved road up to the main ranch house.

“The land is just gorgeous here, with rolling hills, pastures and lakes,” Bradshaw said. “The lakes are full of 8- to 10-pound bass, and there are crappie out the wazoo. I still feed them.”

After the ranch sells, Bradshaw and his wife, Tammy, plan to move to a house they are building on 196 acres near Gainesville, he said.

