FRISCO, Texas — Amazon chose Frisco to open a brick-and-mortar store. It's called Amazon 4-Star and had its grand opening on Wednesday at Stone Briar Mall.

This is one of six locations in the country. The stores started opening last September.

Products in Amazon 4-Star are curated from the most popular items on the website. It also has shelves for the top-picked items in the DFW area.

Drew Sheriff, Director of Physical Stores for Amazon knows online shopping is popular, but many people still like to see and feel a product before they buy it.

"Everything in this store is rated four stars or above, or is a top seller, new and trending on Amazon.com," said Sheriff, "You can see what color it is. You can see how big it is, if it will fit in your closet."

Shoppers filled the store on opening day, like Lauren and Kent Craig of Frisco.

"That's another advantage of being able to come into a store. You can feel it," said Mrs. Craig.

Toys, games, books, kitchen, and home goods are among the large assortment of products in the retail store. New items come in weekly depending on the trend online.

It's located on the first floor of Stone Briar Mall.

