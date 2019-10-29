Frequent grocery shoppers, this one's for you.

Amazon announced Tuesday that grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh will now be free for Prime members.

That means unlimited grocery delivery within an hour or two.

Those groceries can include perishable items like meat, seafood and produce, along with other items like snacks and household goods.

And, Amazon has also made Amazon Fresh free for Prime members, whereas it used to be $14.99 a month, a spokesperson said via email.

The change will become free immediately for customers who already use the services. For those that haven't used the service yet, they can sign up at this link.

Grocery delivery from Amazon is available in more than 2,000 cities and towns across the country, the spokesperson said.

“Prime members love the convenience of free grocery delivery on Amazon, which is why we’ve made Amazon Fresh a free benefit of Prime, saving customers $14.99 per month,” Stephenie Landry, Amazon's Vice President of Grocery Delivery, said in a news release. “Grocery delivery is one of the fastest growing businesses at Amazon, and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits.”