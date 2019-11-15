DALLAS — An apartment complex in Dallas was evacuated Friday after a construction crew struck a gas line in the area, officials say.
Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say the incident occurred in the 3100 block of Douglas Avenue.
Around 50 people were evacuated from the Park West Apartments after high readings of gas inside the complex, authorities say.
Residents were evacuated to the Oak Lawn Branch Public Library.
A nearby school was also evacuated, authorities say. Five children with special needs were sheltered inside a DART bus until their parents picked them up.
Authorities say once the gas is shut off they will let people back into the complex.
This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.
More on WFAA:
- Amber Guyger trial judge will not preside over Dallas County DA contempt case
- Search underway for driver that fled scene of deadly Garland crash
- Man lured people selling Apple products, stole devices at least 19 times, police say
- 'When the traffic is moving it's like the Wild West': Tow truck operator narrowly escapes being hit by careening car on U.S. 75