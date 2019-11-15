DALLAS — An apartment complex in Dallas was evacuated Friday after a construction crew struck a gas line in the area, officials say.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say the incident occurred in the 3100 block of Douglas Avenue.

Around 50 people were evacuated from the Park West Apartments after high readings of gas inside the complex, authorities say.

Residents were evacuated to the Oak Lawn Branch Public Library.

A nearby school was also evacuated, authorities say. Five children with special needs were sheltered inside a DART bus until their parents picked them up.

Authorities say once the gas is shut off they will let people back into the complex.

