Wife of fallen Euless police officer released from hospital weeks after death of husband

FORT WORTH, Texas — Priscilla Cervantes was released from JPS Hospital in Fort Worth Wednesday, weeks after the death of her husband – Euless Police Detective Alex Cervantes.
In late November, Detective Cervantes was off-duty with Priscilla and their two boys when a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and slammed into their car. Cervantes was pronounced dead at the scene.
Priscilla’s been in the hospital ever since.
“She has made such a miraculous recovery from her injuries, and we’re pleased to announce a couple days before Christmas she’s able to go home to be with them (her boys).”
Dylan Molina, 26, is now charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault. Court documents revealed he had an alcohol level of .14, nearly twice the legal limit. His arrest warrant said he admitted to drinking three double Vodka Red Bulls.
Euless police officials say Priscella will still need time to heal and they plan to be by her side every step of the way.
“As you can see we have officers from Haltom City, Fort Worth, and Grapevine, they’ll be here to help escort her home,” Euless Police Sergeant Scott Peterson said. “That’s why we’re all here, that’s why y’all are here. To know that just under a month ago not knowing if she was going to survive and to know that she will be able to go home just before Christmas is just remarkable.”