What we know about the Burleson police officer shot during a traffic stop

Officer Joshua Lott is expected to be OK. The department has shared a point of contact for people who want to help his family.

BURLESON, Texas — Officer Joshua Lott was the Burleson officer who was injured by a suspect during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. when Officer Lott made the traffic stop on the 1100 block of Hillside Drive. The car was pulled over because of a defective tail light, officials said.

When the officer approached the car on the passenger side, one of the three people inside shot through the window at the officer. He was shot multiple times, police said. The suspect fled the scene but was eventually taken into custody.

Another officer transported him to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment. He was hospitalized for his injuries and is expected to be OK.

"He had no warning or anywhere to go. He was ambushed, no other way to say it, he was ambushed," Police Chief Billy Cordell said during the news conference.

Lott has been with the department since May 2017 and has served the community with great pride, the department said.

He was awarded two life-saving awards, one in 2018 and one in 2020. He was given a police commendation in 2019 for work he made to recover seven motorcycles at Burleson Power Sports.

"Officer Lott was fortunate today when there have been other officers that were not," the department said on Facebook. "Our prayers are with Officer Lott and his family, the innocent victim's family whose life was taken when it is believed the suspect carjacked her vehicle, and to all law enforcement officers across the country and their families."

The department says they understand our community will want to know what to do to help Officer Lott and his family. You can reach out to lcauthern@burlesontx.com and she will assist in coordination.