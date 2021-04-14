x
What is a Blue Alert in Texas? Authorities issue one for suspect after Burleson officer is shot

Wednesday's alert was an effort to locate 39-year-old Jerry Elders, who is suspected of shooting a Burleson police officer and leaving the scene.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BURLESON, Texas — As law enforcement searches for a suspect accused of shooting a Burleson police officer multiple times Wednesday, millions of Texans may be notified on their phone to be on the lookout with a Blue Alert.

The Blue Alert was launched in Texas in 2008 when then-governor Rick Perry signed Executive Order RP-68. 

It was created to let residents across the state know when an offender who killed or seriously injured a federal, state, or local law enforcement officer in the line of duty is on the run. 

According to DPS, four criteria must be met to issue the alert:

  • A law enforcement officer must have been killed or seriously injured by an offender.
  • The investigating law enforcement agency must determine that the offender poses a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.
  • A detailed description of the offender's vehicle, vehicle tag, or partial tag must be available for broadcast to the public.
  • The investigating law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must recommend the activation of the Blue Alert to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

RELATED: Search underway for suspect after Burleson police officer shot; carjacking victim killed

Texas is one of the 34 states that currently have the system in place. 

Wednesday's alert was an effort to locate 39-year-old Jerry Elders.

Elders is described as a 5-foot-11 white man with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 165 pounds.

He was last seen in Johnson County in a silver 2014 Toyota Tacoma truck with license DKB6819.

Anyone who sees him or has information should call Burleson Police Department at 817-426-9903.

