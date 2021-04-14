Police: Home invasion suspect dies crashing into pickup truck in Frisco

Authorities said Anthony Provost, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police are investigating a deadly car crash that occurred Tuesday after a home invasion suspect fled from officers and crashed into another driver, officials said.

Police responded to reports of a home-invasion robbery around 5 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Frisco Green Avenue.

When officers arrived at the complex, they said 36-year-old Anthony Provost left in a silver 2019 Chevrolet Corvette. Nearby officers tried to stop the vehicle but Provost sped away, officials said. That's when he ran a red light at the intersection of southbound Dallas Parkway at Warren and crashed into a pickup truck.

Authorities said Provost was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK, officials said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Frisco police at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the Frisco PD app.