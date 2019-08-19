School is back in session for three of the biggest districts in DFW. Many in North Texas have already started school, but Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington ISD students head back Monday morning.

School's in session

You can expect to see extra police out patrolling the roads. Keep an eye out for those school zones and school buses!

Stay cool for school

Hey, don't lose your cool when you head back to school. The day has started to heat up and by late afternoon, the humidity will join the party.



A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday. You can expect heat index values of 105-110 degrees during the afternoon hours.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Winds: S 10-15. High: 100.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Winds: S 5-15. Low: 81.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Winds: S 5-15. High: 99.

Bus routes

It's after school. Do you know where your kid is? With Dallas ISD's new bus route app, finding out where your young scholar is located is easy. The school district rolled out the free MyStop app Monday. It can tell parents the location of their kid's assigned bus and (within a 10-minute window) the estimated time of arrival for bus stop pickup time.

The app is secure, and will not work without a DISD username and password. To download it, type in "Versatrans My Stop" in your app store. It's available on both Apple and Android phones.

For step-by-step instructions on how to use the app, click here.

