DALLAS — A Texas teacher dropped the chalk and walked out of the classroom to pick up a mic and rap on stage, but she continues to inspire students.

Lyrik, the teacher-turned-Christian rapper, performed for students at the back-to-school party at Emmanuel New Life Fellowship Church in East Dallas Saturday.

Before she began performing under the name "Lyrik," she was a teacher for 10 years, and knows how important it is for kids to go back to school excited and ready to learn.

Dallas ISD serves more than 155,000 students, and all return to the classroom Monday.

“It’s very important to me to influence the youth, to let them know that they can become anything they want to become,” Lyrik said.

The kids who attended the party Saturday got more than just a performance.

“The families that come through will get back-to-school supplies, spirals, notebook, paper, backpacks,” minister Henry Jackson said.

"It’s important to send them back with everything they need for the first day back in the classroom."

Attitude is also equally as important as school supplies, Lyrik said.

"It’s just as important they carry the right energy in their growing hearts and minds.

"I think it’s really important just getting them excited about their education, getting them excited about the new ventures that they’re going to encounter during the school year,” Lyrik said. “To bring them together in a positive atmosphere, just to encourage them and to help them believe in themselves and be the best them, they can be.”

