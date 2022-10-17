North Texas counties prepare poll workers for early voting

Monday marks exactly one week away from the start of early voting.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Monday marks exactly one week away from the start of early voting. Below are poll worker updates from our county elections offices:

COLLIN COUNTY

“Going into the week before, we feel pretty good about where we are,” elections administrator Bruce Sherbet told WFAA Monday.

Collin County election officials said they expect about 700 poll workers will be working this election.

Sherbet said they only have about half a dozen spots left to fill.

“We have people in line. We’re just getting everyone placed. We’re moving some people around last minute,” Sherbet said. “But we have all intentions on having everyone in place in time.”

Voting equipment is being delivered and training courses are being held this week, according to the elections administrator.

“All the equipment’s been prepared. All the supplies are in place,” Sherbet said. “So these are the last minute things you do when you’re getting ready for voting to start.”

DALLAS COUNTY

Two weeks ago, numbers showed Dallas County only had about half of the 3,000 poll workers it needed to run the polls.

Now, the Dallas County Elections Department says it has 2,831 poll workers confirmed, which includes 520 student workers.

“If (the election) were today, we would already have more than enough people to run the election,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Kudos to the elections department, the Republican Party, and the Democratic Party, who all work together to fill these important positions.”

DENTON COUNTY

Denton County elections officials told WFAA Monday they need 200 more poll workers to reach their desired total of 1,300.

So far, they have 1,100 poll workers confirmed.

“We have a ton of applications so filling the last couple hundred will not be a problem for us,” elections administrator Frank Phillips said in a statement.

TARRANT COUNTY

We’ve reached out to the Tarrant County Elections Office for an updated number of poll workers and are waiting to hear back.