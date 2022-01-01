Skip Navigation
Texas Election Resources For Voters
Politics
Here are some important election dates you should know about ahead of the Texas primary
Early voting starts in mid-February before the primaries on March 1. Here are a few things you should know.
Elections
Here’s your Texas 2022 March primary ballot
Texas will hold its primary elections March 1. Here are all the candidates who have filed for the Democratic and Republican primaries.
Inside Texas Politics
Why voter turnout for the Texas primary election matters
Everybody wants to talk about politics, but nobody is talking much about these down-ballot primary Texas races. That's not a good sign.
Inside Texas Politics
Why are so many ballot applications being rejected in Texas?
Travis County Judge Andy Brown says the changes are confusing voters, and he says this is not about election integrity - but voter suppression.
Elections
New voting requirements affecting how hundreds cast mail-in ballots in Texas. Here's what we know
If you're denied a mail-in ballot, expect to get a call or letter from your county.
Featured Videos
Eva Guzman: ‘Ken Paxton doesn't know the law. He doesn't know how to follow the law’
Louie Gohmert: Ken Paxton’s polling says ‘he is going to be in a runoff with me’ for Texas attorney general
George P. Bush on Ken Paxton: You need to 'fire him' and 'hire me' as Texas attorney general
2022 Texas primary: Early voting starts Feb. 14; primary goes on despite gerrymandering concerns
Analyzing Beto O'Rourke's candidacy for Texas governor
Boston taps Wu for city's top job
Nov. 2 election in Texas: Here's what to expect on Election Day
Breaking down Fort Worth ISD's bond proposal, the largest in district's history
Eva Guzman: ‘Ken Paxton doesn't know the law. He doesn't know how to follow the law’
Louie Gohmert: Ken Paxton’s polling says ‘he is going to be in a runoff with me’ for Texas attorney general
George P. Bush on Ken Paxton: You need to 'fire him' and 'hire me' as Texas attorney general
2022 Texas primary: Early voting starts Feb. 14; primary goes on despite gerrymandering concerns
Analyzing Beto O'Rourke's candidacy for Texas governor
Boston taps Wu for city's top job
Nov. 2 election in Texas: Here's what to expect on Election Day
Breaking down Fort Worth ISD's bond proposal, the largest in district's history
La Vida
Elections
La Vida
Elections
VERIFY
Elections
VERIFY
Elections
Deep Dive
Inside Texas Politics
Deep Dive
Inside Texas Politics
Inside Politics
Inside Politics
Inside Politics
Inside Politics
Inside Politics
Inside Politics
