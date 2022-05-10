Dallas County looking for more election poll workers. Here's how you can sign up

To be eligible to work as a Dallas County poll worker, a person must be 18-years or older and registered to vote in Dallas County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told county commissioners Tuesday he’s “a little nervous” the county only has half of the 3,000 poll workers it needs to run the polls.

Election day is almost one month away on November 8.

On Tuesday, Dallas County Elections Department (DCED) Administrator Michael Scarpello told commissioners only about 1,565 poll workers have been confirmed to work the election.

“I think we’re in average shape. Believe me, we sent out notices to judges weeks ago,” Scarpello said.

The county has over 400 vote centers. Dallas County election officials said five additional vote centers have been added, including one in the brand new building next to the elections department headquarters.

According to Scarpello’s presentation, 392 judges, 1,380 clerks and 119 student clerks are still needed, numbers that are “constantly changing,” Scarpello added.

The DCED said political parties assign poll workers to early voting and election day sites and then the county commissioners approve them.

To be eligible to work as a Dallas County poll worker, a person must be 18-years or older and registered to vote in Dallas County. Clerks make $16/hour and judges make $20/hour, which is an increase, according to DCED.