Tarrant County is letting the public test its voting machines in a push to boost confidence in elections

This Friday, the public is invited to test Tarrant County's voting machines ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

This week, officials are acting like voters at the Tarrant County Elections Administration Office. Voting machines are out and officials are conducting accuracy tests on thousands of them.

On Friday, the public has a chance to be a part of the process.

“It’s a test of accuracy for the system,” said Tarrant Elections administrator Heider Garcia. "I hope it just shows what we’ve been saying, you can’t alter the results of the election,” Garcia said.

He wants anyone who has questions or doubts surrounding the elections verification process to test it in-person.

For the first time, Tarrant Elections Office is conducting a so-called unscripted test. On Friday, the public will have the opportunity to vote in a test election and watch the count. They’ll be able to run in-person and absentee ballots through voting machines to ensure that every machine counts accurately.

To be clear, the unscripted test is not an official vote.

The public can participate in the test between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday. by visiting the Tarrant County Election Administration office in Fort Worth at 2700 Premier St.

The county's push to boost trust in the system comes as a result of rising doubt surrounding election integrity, which has grown since the 2020 election, Garcia said.

Garcia told WFAA he wants the 1.2 million people eligible to vote in Tarrant County to do it with full confidence in the system.

“I think it’s a small group of people who don’t have confidence,” Garcia said. “I think the vast majority of people in Tarrant County have confidence in the election system. It just bothers me to have the lingering question floating around, and I like to provide people with evidence and confidence."